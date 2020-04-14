Star’s huge age gap with new man

Kate Beckinsale, 46, has been spotted on a date with her 22-year-old rocker boyfriend Goody Grace – who is only a year older than her daughter.

The Hollywood star, who with was seen walking with Goody and her dog earlier in the month, held hands with the Canadian musician as the pair stepped out together in LA over the Easter weekend.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair are shown walking hand-in-hand. At one point the musician put his arms around the mum-of-one.

The couple were first seen leaving a pre-Grammys party together in January.

media_camera Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace’s first public outing. Picture: Nemo/Backgrid

Kate has daughter Lily, 21, with ex Michael Sheen.

The British actress has been leaving comments on Grace’s Instagram posts since February, even leaving a heart emoji on one of his snaps.

media_camera Kate Beckinsale. Picture: Lacroix/AFP

Stunning Kate has had her fair share of younger men – including Jack Whitehall, 31, comedian Matt Rife, 23, and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26.

After they split, Pete – who also dated Ariana Grande – only had nice things to say about his former girlfriend.

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete called Kate “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met”.

While they were dating, Beckinsale confessed it was a new experience for her, being in such a public relationship.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” she told The Los Angeles Times in March last year. “I’ve never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house,” she said. “It’s a little old-fashioned to have a woman’s personal life (looked at like that). It’s a little bit tired.”

Back in 2017, another of Beckinsale’s new relationships set tongues wagging.

She reportedly dated comedian and TV personality Matt Rife, 22 years her junior, for several months. She was two years older than Rife’s mother.

media_camera Beckinsale and former boyfriend Pete Davidson last year.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Star’s huge age gap with new man