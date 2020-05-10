Star’s regret over infamous TV moment

Tyra Banks has addressed backlash she received this week after a clip from a 2006 episode of America’s Next Top Model went viral, in which she told contestant Dani Evans she’d never be a “covergirl” with a gap in her teeth.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” show creator, judge and producer Banks tweeted. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

media_camera Banks responded to the backlash.

Model Slick Woods — who has proudly displayed her front-teeth gap on runways all over the world — was one of many to call out the mogul for her comments, saying that as a kid, that episode of the reality series did a number on her self-esteem.

“No one should ever talk to you like that @danievans1,” Slick wrote, tagging Evans in the viral clip. “That episode f**ked up little simone/slick so that’s how y’all feel @tyrabanks @miss_jalexander???”

Evans — who went on to win Cycle 6 of the competition — also addressed the resurfaced excerpt after being tagged by Woods, saying she wasn’t surprised by the critique because she’s “heard it all before.”

“What I was tight about is them trying to play me and making good for TV,” she added. “However, the me now, and reading the comments and understanding the weight that it created in other girls who saw that — this is why this post is being made, because I want to address all of those young girls … So I’mma take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens that saw that episode that were truly affected by Tyra’s words … You’re beautiful.”

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

“Yes, why not?” Evans responded.

“This is all people see …” the host said while creating a faux tooth-gap with her finger. “It’s not marketable.”

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star’s regret over infamous TV moment