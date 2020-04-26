Star’s terrifying coronavirus ordeal

Canadian actor Nick Cordero has undergone a procedure to get a temporary pacemaker following what has been a weeks-long battle amid coronavirus complications.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update with her Instagram followers, after he had to have his leg amputated a week ago.

“So we just got a call from the doctors about Nick and it looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick’s heart,” Kloots explained.

Kloots stressed that the Broadway star’s heart is “functioning well” but doctors grew concerned about some “dips” in his heart rate. The pacemaker was placed so doctors “don’t have to worry about his heart rate dropping again” should his body need to be moved for more procedures in the future, she said.

MORE: How to pass the time in coronavirus lockdown

An hour after her announcement, Kloots confirmed that the procedure went well and Cordero was back in his room by 3pm, just in time for the wife’s daily social media called #WakeUpNick, which involves fans sending in uplifting videos with the hashtag.

“We literally just got report that he’s back in his room,” Kloots said. “Procedure went well. He’s doing okay after the pacemaker came in. Right at 3pm we got that call.”

The temporary pacemaker procedure was put in just days after Cordero had his right leg amputated. He had previously been “heavily sedated” for 13 days, which could be contributing to his current state, his wife said earlier in the week.

media_camera Cordero had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus. Picture: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Cordero entered intensive care last month, and tested negative for coronavirus several times but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that’s the root of his problems.

The actor received two negative test results for coronavirus again this week, Kloots said Friday, which has led doctors to think the novel coronavirus is officially out of his system.

Cordero is best known for starring in the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway in the role of Cheech, for which he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Star’s terrifying coronavirus ordeal