‘Starstruck’ Season 2 trailer shows the course of true love still isn’t running smoothly

Love is kinda messy. And no other rom-com in history has ever done more justice to the shitshow of dating than Starstruck.

The trailer is here for Season 2 of the BBC Three comedy series created by and starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo and by the looks of things, the course of true love still isn’t running smoothly for Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom (Nikesh Patel).

If you missed it (you should really sort yourself out), the TLDR is as follows: it’s a Notting Hill-esque love story. Jessie is a 20-something non-famous human living in London while working two fairly ordinary jobs. Tom is a movie star. That last detail, Jessie doesn’t figure out until after waking up in his bed.

Cue lots of misunderstandings and will-they-won’t-they moments. It’s cute, romantic, and hilarious, so go away and watch it.

And if you’ve already seen it, well done, and all I can say is, judging by the trailer above, the chaos continues! Will Jessie and Tom’s story restore our faith in love or will we end up rocking back and forth in a darkened room?

Starstruck Season 2 premieres on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. on BBC Three and then BBC iPlayer. It’s coming to HBO in the U.S. (date TBC) and will air on ABC TV and iView in Australia on Feb. 16.

