Start building passive income with the help of this set of online courses

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle is on sale for £14.73, saving you 98% on list price.

Millennials and younger generations are behind the older generations when it comes to building wealth. It’s hardly surprising, but seeing the numbers makes it harder to swallow.

If you’re looking for ways you can kick the stats to the curb and learn to build wealth non-traditionally, this Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle offers lots of pointers — and it’s on sale for only £14.73.

This 11-course guide, led mostly by Ashraf Said of Educational Engineering, gives you a handful of suggestions on different means of making passive income, from blogging and social media management to drop services and affiliate marketing.

There’s one course that talks about making passive income on a broader scope, regardless of your experience. It looks at ways you can make money at home doing some things you might already do, like graphic design, Photoshop editing, content writing, translating text, or preparing videos. Each of the other 10 courses dives into a specific medium.

Interested in a set-it-and-forget-it method? There’s a course on affiliate marketing, which walks you through all the steps to building a professional website for affiliation, even if you’re completely new to it. Enjoy social media more than the average person? Check out the course on social media management, which shows you how you could be earning money online by managing social media accounts for small businesses. Or maybe you’re looking for something a bit more creative? There’s a course on launching a t-shirt business online that goes step-by-step through the entire process, from designing to promoting to selling.

Whatever your interests, there could be a passive income stream waiting for you to dive in — and this bundle of courses will help you explore what there is to offer. Get this guide for just £14.73.