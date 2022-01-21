Start building your own apps with this heavily discounted online bundle

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for £25.66, saving you 97% on list price.

The job market is scorching hot at the moment. The power has shifted from employers to potential hires, with them having the upper hand in almost all stages of the employment process. It’s happening across all industries, especially tech. Experts say that today’s job market situation is reminiscent of the dot com era, with workers being presented with a litany of options before settling with a new company.

If you’re looking to break into tech, now is a great time. You can also fast-track your training to become more employable with the 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle.

Bootcamps are popular for equipping students with job-ready tech skills faster and cheaper than traditional schools. This eight-pronged bundle is designed to do just that, with 70 hours of premium instructional content on today’s hottest technologies, including machine learning, Java, Bootstrap, and yes, the ever-controversial NFTs.

This course package is specifically put together to have you building your own apps and websites from scratch with Bootstrap 4, HTML5, Java, and CSS3. You’ll also gain a deeper understanding of machine learning by way of exploring CoreML, CreateML, OpenCV, and Python, as well as discover what makes NFTs tick with courses zeroing in on blockchain and cryptocurrency.

The lectures are taught by John Bura of Mammoth Interactive, whose tech experience involves game design, audio, programming, level design, and project management. He has recently sold a game at Nickelodeon and has churned out multiple apps that rose to #1 in the App Store. In short: you’re learning from one of the best in the biz.

Kickstart your foray into coding with this eight-course bundle. When bought separately, the courses will set you back £1,150, but for a limited time, you can get them bundled together on sale for only £25.66.