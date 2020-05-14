Start Friday with some positive energy

news, local-news,

How are you doing? Need a bit of respite from the COVID-19 news agenda? We know how you’re feeling, honestly. We’ve trawled our websites across Australia to bring you a curated list of the most uplifting stories in the ACM network. Enjoy a five-minute break, have a smile, take a breath and then share with your friends so they can enjoy, too. Three platypuses have returned to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve after being evacuated to Taronga Zoo during last summer’s bushfires. Three platypuses have returned to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve after being evacuated to Taronga Zoo during last summer’s bushfires. “This is something we haven’t often tried in the past, evacuating animals from wild situations and housing them captivity for a few months,” Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve Senior Wildlife Officer Dr Jennifer Pearson said. “So we wanted to bring them back in two different groups, and we are monitoring this group right now. We are planing on bringing the next group back in a week or so.” Read on “I am shaking,” she screamed. “I’m in shock! Are you for real? Are you sure this isn’t some kind of joke? “I was just doing a few things around the house, looking after the kids and I saw you call and I thought ‘that’s weird, I wonder who it is’. “I don’t usually answer calls to numbers I don’t know. This is awesome.” That was the reaction of a mum the day after Mothers’ Day. Oh yes, she’d just learned she’s won $20,007 thanks to an Instant Scratch-Its 2nd Chance Draw. Read on Garbage trucks across Burnie are being used to show appreciated for the “health workers putting their own wellbeing at risk every day” during the coronavirus pandemic. Large stickers that read “Thank You Frontline Health Workers” have been added to the side of the Burnie trucks. Burnie City Council works manager Michael Foster said the initiative recognised “the selfless efforts of our health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and their service to our community”. He said a number of the “amazing” workers were also relatives, partners and loved ones of council staff. “We hope these workers see this message being driven around their city and know that they are appreciated and valued. They have been through a very challenging and difficult time.” Read on Kindergarten students at were asked to to create a sign that made them happy has brought smiles to the wider community. Five-year-old Coco Buchanan had already filled the windows of her Anna Bay home with happy signs with help from younger brother Koa. So spreading the smiles was not a hard ask. Coco scoped out the town and knew where she wanted her artwork to go. Read on The groovy residents at the Nellie Melba Retirement Village in Melbourne have been showing off their disco moves during socially-distanced dance parties. The “move and groove balcony sessions”, which have been held three times a week, have been hugely popular with residents. “Just like it is for everyone, keeping fit and active and having things to look forward to is even more important at the moment,” manager Mark Owens said. “And with everyone’s movements so restricted at the moment, theres a really powerful social element to it its a chance to see your neighbours and catch up with them across the courtyard.” Watch the fun video here If you’re looking to stay up to date on COVID-19, sign up for our twice-daily digest here

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/ea96e483-60d6-4845-b01a-22e30c1fa58b.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg