Start truck aggregation to help out farmers: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI : The government plans to promote the taxi aggregator model in the truck segment to allow transportation of farm produce to wholesale markets in a bid to help the farming community amid the nationwide lockdown.

“Prime Minister said that welfare of farmers is of high importance. He also said that the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season. In this regard, he suggested harnessing technology and encouraging exploration of innovative solutions like using ‘truck aggregators’ to connect farmers with mandis, on the lines of app-based cab services,” an official statement said on Monday.

The concept of truck aggregators is expected to support farmers at a time when most are gearing up to harvest the winter, or rabi, crop—primarily wheat, chana, mustard, and fruits and vegetables. The need for middlemen for taking the produce to the market will also be eliminated giving farmers get a better price.

The lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of covid-19 has disrupted the supply chain, leading to shortage of essential goods and a spike in prices of perishables in cities, even as farmers dumped their harvest at a loss. A shortage of labour and logistics have also become major challenges for farmers.

Welcoming the government’s move, Rameesh Kailasam, chief executive officer, IndiaTech, a policy think tank, said “There is a huge potential for aggregator-based services in agriculture to offer AFAAS (agriculture and farming as a service), which will give access, affordability and reach in the hands of the farmer for all mechanised services from farm to marketplace.”

