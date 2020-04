Start-Ups Pursue ‘Free Money’ With Relief Funds, Prompting Backlash

Other entrepreneurs said they had no better option than to seek the aid.

JetClosing, a real estate tech start-up in Seattle, said its fund-raising plans had been derailed by the virus in March, leading to layoffs of 20 of its 100 employees. Dan Greenshields, the chief executive, said he had applied for a government loan to stave off further cuts. Last Wednesday, JetClosing received a $1.6 million loan.