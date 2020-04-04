Start-ups utilizing Influencer communities to spread COVID-19 awareness

As the nation witnesses complete lockdown, startups and business organizations have turned to online influencers to create content and advertise for them.

According to a survey conducted by Business Today, social media sites saw an 87 per cent surge in their usage after the lockdown was declared.

Here are two such platforms, which have built their own verified influencers community over time and in the current scenario are leveraging to spread awareness around COVID-19.

Trell: Doctors turning into Influencers

Trell is a community-based platform that enables lifestyle discovery through user-generated original content in regional Indian languages. The app is witnessing all the doctors turning into Key Opinion Leaders/ Influencers on Trell and pledging to educate 25 million Indians on COVID-19.

According to the official release, Trell’s content caters to the next wave of internet users residing in tier-II and tier-III cities in India.

Khabri: Creating Janta Influencer Community

Khabri claims to be India’s first digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. The official release stated that it is the first pureplay audio platform to discover, listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular.

The company said that it has over 18000 verified influencers creating engagement. These influencers are coming in handy to engage and spread awareness in Tier 2/3 and beyond cities around COVID-19. The platform has also introduced an awareness Podcast around the virus.