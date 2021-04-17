Start your summer reading list with a Boox tablet on sale

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

While nothing will ever replace the authentic feeling of holding a book in your hands, ereaders have done a great job expanding reading possibilities. It’s pretty special to be able to carry thousands of books in your hand at any given time and access a library of millions more.

Not only do the Boox models boast traditional ereader abilities, but they also pack the power of fully functional tablets. As of April 16, the four below are on sale — just be sure to use the appropriate coupon code to get the best price.

With a 10.3-inch high-resolution screen, dual touch controls, and a Moon Light 2 backlight, the Note 3 reads just like real paper — in bright sunlight and in total darkness. It’s also got WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a lightning-fast processor, and it runs on the Android 10.0 operating system, so you can install third-party applications and expand its abilities. Enter the coupon code BOOX39 at checkout to slash the cost down to $549.99 (regularly $589) for a limited time.

The paper-thin Note Air from Boox features a 10.3-inch screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and many of the same features as the Note 3, only in a more lightweight package. For a limited time, snag it on sale for just $479.99 (regularly $519) with the coupon code BOOX39 at checkout.

Sporting a smaller screen of just 7.8 inches, the Nova 3 is a great choice for reading on the go or working with technical documents. It’s got Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a speedy CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, ensuring it packs all the functionality of a tablet. Plus, it’s got an E-ink display, so it reads like real paper and is easy on your eyes. Use the code BOOX29 at checkout and get this e-reader and tablet combo for just $350 (regularly $379.99).

The most compact of the Boox e-reader tablets, the Poke 3 is six inches tall with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Enter the coupon BOOX19 at checkout and you can get it for $210 (regularly $229.99) for a limited time.