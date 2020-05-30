Jimmys Post

Stassie Karanikolaou flaunts curves in sizzling yellow lace lingerie for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

By Glenn Garner For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Stassie Karanikolaou may not get to take a tropical getaway anytime soon as she quarantines at home.

But Kylie Jenner‘s BFF is still showing plenty of skin as she continues to model some sizzling looks at home.

She flaunted her curves Friday as she modeled a sexy yellow lace bra and panties by Savage X Fenty, for which she serves as a brand ambassador.

Serving body: Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her curves Friday as she modeled a sexy yellow lace bra and panties by Savage X Fenty, for which she serves as a brand ambassador

The 22-year-old sat on the edge of her bed, posing in Rihanna’s size-inclusive lingerie brand.

It comes after Kylie’s billionaire status was revoked by Forbes, the very publication that recently declared her the ‘youngest self-made billionaire’ for the second consecutive year.

They alleged that the beauty mogul ‘inflated the size and success of her business for years,’ claiming her tax returns were ‘likely forged.’ 

Top financial fraud attorney Jan Handzlik told DailyMail.com on Friday that Kylie could face a criminal investigation over the alleged exaggerations.

The lies: It comes after BFF Kylie Jenner's billionaire status was revoked by Forbes, the very publication that recently declared her the 'youngest self-made billionaire' for the second consecutive year

Forged documents: They alleged that the beauty mogul 'inflated the size and success of her business for years,' claiming her tax returns were 'likely forged'

She responded on Twitter: ‘What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site. 

‘All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.’    

Stassie took to TikTok earlier this month with a brief tour of Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion, which she bought last month.

She exclaimed before dancing and posing around the 15,000-square-foot: ‘Ayo, my best friend’s rich check!’ 

Kylie recently put her Calabasas starter mansion, which she bought at 17 for $2.5million, back on the market for $3.6million. 

Jail time: Top financial fraud attorney Jan Handzlik told DailyMail.com on Friday that Kylie could face a criminal investigation over the alleged exaggerations

admin

