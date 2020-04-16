State can rise from virus ashes

news, local-news,

The message is, be prepared – things will get worse. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics show that unemployment in Tasmania remained steady at 5 per cent to when the survey was taken between March 1 and 14 – just before the full effects of social hibernation stuck businesses. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania An employment drop of about 2700 to 257,800 in March in seasonally adjusted terms. But as Premier Peter Gutwein said, the figures are meaningless in terms of a true unemployment loss. April’s stats are likely to paint a more telling picture. The toll is far-reaching and economist Saul Eslake’s forecast that 20,000 Tasmanians will lose their jobs is a scary figure. And while many people continue fight to gain access to the federal government’s JobSeeker and Keeper payments, state and Commonwealth stimulus packages will help soften the grim global economic outlook for Australians. Some people will not regain immediate employment post the hibernation period and the threat of coronavirus had dissipated. A harsh reality and tough times are ahead. But it is pleasing companies like Launceston’s Definium Technologies playing a role in the COVID-19 fight by helping Victorian company Gekko design and construct ventilator controls systems for an advanced order. And as Senator Jacqui Lambie and many other have said, it is this type on manufacturing and innovation that needs to be a focus in the recovery. Less importing and more making. Tourism will continue to play a huge role in the Tasmanian economy, but we must return to manufacturing goods. And the opportunities are endless and a more nationalist approach must considered. Adult education institutions such as University of Tasmania and TasTAFE will need to play a significant role in upskilling the workforce and tailor courses so they are financially accessible to all Tasmanians and meet the state’s economic direction needs. The government, private and education sectors must start preparing to seize the opportunities because it will be a hotly-contested race.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/12e8f6b2-8edc-4e49-822e-6946e45ea785.jpg/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg