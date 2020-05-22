State matches longest streak of days without a new COVID case

news, local-news,
It has now been a week since Tasmania recorded a new case of coronavirus, Public Health director Mark Veitch has confirmed. The seven-day streak equals the state’s longest without a recorded case. There has been only one new case identified in the past two weeks. IN OTHER NEWS: The tally of total cases in the state remains at 226. There are 12 active cases of coronavirus in Tasmania. Of those cases, 11 are in the North-West and one is in the North. Four are still in hospital. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is encouraged to arrange for a coronavirus test via a GP referral or by contacting the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/c964a0be-f6ac-4e40-8de2-c5073b5dded6.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
It has now been a week since Tasmania recorded a new case of coronavirus, Public Health director Mark Veitch has confirmed.
The seven-day streak equals the state’s longest without a recorded case. There has been only one new case identified in the past two weeks.
The tally of total cases in the state remains at 226.
There are 12 active cases of coronavirus in Tasmania. Of those cases, 11 are in the North-West and one is in the North. Four are still in hospital.
Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is encouraged to arrange for a coronavirus test via a GP referral or by contacting the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.
fbq('init', '212556246621990'); fbq('track', 'PageView');