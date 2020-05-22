Jimmys Post

State matches longest streak of days without a new COVID case

It has now been a week since Tasmania recorded a new case of coronavirus, Public Health director Mark Veitch has confirmed. The seven-day streak equals the state’s longest without a recorded case. There has been only one new case identified in the past two weeks. IN OTHER NEWS: The tally of total cases in the state remains at 226. There are 12 active cases of coronavirus in Tasmania. Of those cases, 11 are in the North-West and one is in the North. Four are still in hospital. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is encouraged to arrange for a coronavirus test via a GP referral or by contacting the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

