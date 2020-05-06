State records zero new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Tasmania recorded no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, keeping the state’s total at 223 cases. The state went four days without any new confirmed cases on Monday, before two new cases were identified in the North and North-West on Tuesday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania So far 168 people have recovered and 13 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state. More than 16,400 tests have been completed. IN OTHER NEWS: Eight cases remain in hospital and one case is in intensive care. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/b0495c73-4731-4376-a35e-f6bf054bda4d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg