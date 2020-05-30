Stay at home dad grew 500,000 strong cult following with his non-toxic all-in-one cleaning system

Founder of Koh, Adam Lindsay (pictured)

A father who created a 500,000 strong cult following for his eco-friendly cleaning products has revealed how Facebook ‘before and after’ images catapulted his brand around the world.

Adam Lindsay, from Sydney, came up with the idea for Koh after his son was born and he became a stay at home dad for the first time, taking on all of the cooking and cleaning duties.

‘I felt really overwhelmed by all the of the different cleaning products in the aisle of the supermarkets – cleaning solutions full of harsh chemicals on one side, and mops, sponges and accessories on the other,’ the 49-year-old told FEMAIL.

‘That’s where the idea for Koh came from. I wanted to simplify cleaning by creating one effective system that was free from harsh chemicals, easy to use and was also eco-friendly.’

He originally launched the label under the name EkoWorx in 2016, but later changed it to the ‘simpler name’ Koh in 2018 to reflect the simplicity of the system itself.

Mr Lindsay started small by demonstrating his Universal Cleaner ($29.95) – which can be used on any surface – in the Atomiser (a $14.95 spray bottle to place the cleaner inside) at farmers markets.

He originally launched the label under the name EkoWorx in 2016, but later changed it to the ‘simpler name’ Koh in 2018 to reflect the simplicity of the system itself (products pictured)

The positive reaction he received at the markets spurred him to place an ad on Facebook, which in its first month saw Koh earn 4,000 new customers (beetroot stain on wooden chopping board)

The Universal Cleaner effortlessly removes grime from your oven door in seconds (pictured)

The positive reaction he received at the markets spurred him to place an ad on Facebook, which in its first month saw Koh earn 4,000 new customers.

‘In the early stages of the business Facebook advertising was certainly the key channel we used to reach new customers across Australia and the UK, however social media and word of mouth have played a huge part as well,’ Mr Lindsay said.

‘Every week we have hundreds of people posting their Koh before and afters on social media, and we have over 50,000 five-star reviews as well.’

The customer support that has been built around the Koh product is part of a broader ‘cleaning community’ online, with hundreds of people now sharing their cleaning tips and tricks online.

For Koh, most people start out with the $44.90 Home Starter Bundle or $98.90 Home Mop Bundle because they come with everything you need to get started.

For Koh, most people start out with the $44.90 Home Starter Bundle or $98.90 Home Mop Bundle because they come with everything you need to get started

The customer support that has been built around the Koh product is part of a broader ‘cleaning community’ online, with hundreds of people now sharing their cleaning tips and tricks online

‘Every week we have hundreds of people posting their Koh before and afters on social media, and we have over 50,000 five-star reviews as well,’ Mr Lindsay said

Everything is refillable and reusable, meaning you won’t be throwing plastics in the bin after each use.

So why has it been so successful?

‘With the Koh Cleaning System you can keep your home clean for around $3.90 a week,’ Mr Lindsay said.

The Universal Cleaner is recommended by the National Asthma Foundation Sensitive Choice Programme and eco-certified by Good Environment Choice Australia, meaning customers have peace of mind knowing they’re not spraying harmful chemicals in their home.

‘We also deliver it straight to your door so there’s no need to tackle the supermarket cleaning aisle,’ he said.

‘We also deliver it straight to your door so there’s no need to tackle the supermarket cleaning aisle,’ he said (Sharpie marker coming straight off the bench)

As of May 2020 Koh has over 500,000 customers across Australia and 400,000 in the UK (shower screen cleaned with Koh)

Over the next three years, Mr Lindsay hopes that they’ll be reaching over 1.5 million households across Australia and over two million in the UK (oven dish cleaned with Koh)

As of May 2020 Koh has over 500,000 customers across Australia and 400,000 in the UK.

Over the next three years, Mr Lindsay hopes that they’ll be reaching over 1.5 million households across Australia and over two million in the UK.

‘We have five new launches planned for this year which aim to create a complete home cleaning system,’ he said of what’s to come.

The toilet holder is left sparkling after an application of Koh’s universal cleaner

‘The first is our dishwashing tablets which are launching next week. When it comes to keeping your dishes clean, they’re a safer choice for you and the planet as they’re free from phosphates, microbeads, fumes and fragrances and plastic packaging.

‘The same as our Universal Cleaner, are approved by GECA and recommended by Sensitive Choice.’

The other products are under wraps until later in the year.

You can read more about Koh and the products it sells on its website.