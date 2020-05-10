Stay at Home Portrait Photography

Photography is one of my passions; I love being behind the camera, editing and seeing the final photos. My camera is my way of escape, it builds my creativity and allows me to develop my skills. I have no interest in pursuing a career in photography (although I wouldn’t mind earning money from it), this is purely my hobby. Being behind the camera is a way that I relax and I thoroughly enjoy it.

A little side note: I’m definitely open to taking on some paid shoots if there’s anyone local to Leicester that would like a photoshoot with me!

Each time I get my camera out, I’m trying to stick to a theme: light, eyes, black and white, personality, etc. It definitely gives me a purpose and helps me get that little bit more creative. I’m a massive perfectionist (not always a good thing) – the smallest things make the biggest difference and I definitely think that’s a rule in photography.

Be as creative as possible, use the most random objects, play around with the editing and don’t be afraid to fail! Not every photo I take works out. What you can think is a really great idea doesn’t always come out well on the screen and that’s just that. Some ideas you have to give up but there’s always another which will look even better than the last.

Moving onto the work that I’ve been shooting recently. This series of photos were a result of my ‘prism’ portrait photography shoot. You can find out a bit more about my shoot below:

I’ve seen people use crystal prisms to create rainbows and thought I’d give it a go. It was so difficult to get the rainbow in the right position – even harder for Hannah (model) who was facing the sun and couldn’t see a thing. The small speckles of light (above image) were a complete accident. Because Hannah couldn’t see because of the sun, I gave her my floppy hat to wear and it led to these delicate speckles of light to dance over her features which complimented the rainbows being made around her eyes.

I loved the rainbows but thought they would stand out even more if there was a rainbow positioned directly on her eye. She has amazing green eyes as it is and having a rainbow on it really draws your attention to the focal point of the image.

Share your photos with me! Get in touch on Instagram and tag me in your work.