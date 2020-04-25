Stay at Home Portrait Photography

Photography is one of my passions; I love being behind the camera, editing and seeing the final photos. My camera is my way of escape, it builds my creativity and allows me to develop my skills. I have no interest in pursuing a career in photography (although I wouldn’t mind earning money from it), this is purely my hobby. Being behind the camera is a way that I relax and I thoroughly enjoy it.

A little side note: I’m definitely open to taking on some paid shoots if there’s anyone local to Leicester that would like a photoshoot with me!

Each time I get my camera out, I’m trying to stick to a theme: light, eyes, black and white, personality, etc. It definitely gives me a purpose and helps me get that little bit more creative. I’m a massive perfectionist (not always a good thing) – the smallest things make the biggest difference and I definitely think that’s a rule in photography.

Be as creative as possible, use the most random objects, play around with the editing and don’t be afraid to fail! Not every photo I take works out. What you can think is a really great idea doesn’t always come out well on the screen and that’s just that. Some ideas you have to give up but there’s always another which will look even better than the last.

Moving onto the work that I’ve been shooting recently. This series of photos were a result of my ‘shadowplay’ portrait photography shoot. You can find out a bit more about my shoot below:

So this shadow was cast with one of those steamers that you can put in your pans. Again, Hannah couldn’t really open her eyes because of the sun so I let her shield them with her arms – this works out as it adds some colour into the shot. Despite this, it still didn’t make it any easier for her so this was a very quick mini shoot. Using the steamer, I tried to block some of this light for her and cast this lovely shadow on her face.

Due to the sun, Hannah’s skin below her nose was completely bleached out so in the editing process I did a major crop. Focusing on the eyes is the best thing for portrait photography as it really makes the photos pop. I couldn’t decide on a full colour or a black and white edit on the last image so I went for both (I still love both!)

I’m hoping to create a series of these kinds of posts with all of my different portraits in that I’ve been doing while at home. There’s already quite a lot of them in my drafts so if you like these kinds of posts, you’re in luck!