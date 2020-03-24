‘Stay home for 21 days, play your part’: Sportstars appeal to fans in bid to curb coronavirus

Posted on by


By: Sports Desk |

Updated: March 24, 2020 10:19:55 pm


Children look out from a balcony of their house during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight. In his second address to the nation, PM Modi stressed that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

Modi also made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ‘lakshman rekha’ of their homes in the next three weeks. Any negligence in these 21 days will “push the country and your families by 21 years”, he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.

The experience of countries, which have been able to contain the virus to some extent and experts’ views have made it clear that social distancing caused by a lockdown is the only way to break the cycle of the infection, he said.

This is the only ray of light, he asserted.

Following his address to the nation, sportstars took to social media and appealed to fans and fellow countrymen to strictly observe the 21-day lockdown.

Here are some of those reactions-

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd





Source link