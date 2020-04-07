Stay Home: Here Are 10 Sites To Buy Groceries Online And Their Delivery Fees

With a new set of ‘circuit breaker’ measures to slow down the spread of Covid-19, Singapore is in somewhat of a soft lockdown between 7 April and 4 May.

Essential services including food establishments and supermarkets are allowed to remain open so that people can still feed themselves and buy their daily necessities.

However, a better practice would be to shift to ordering our groceries from online delivery providers, to avoid exposing ourselves to large crowds in supermarkets.

This list of sites and apps will help you get groceries to your doorstep so that you can stay home and stay safe.

While we have included well known supermarkets like FairPrice, Cold Storage and Sheng Shiong’s online stores, many of them are already experiencing high order volumes and may not have delivery slots available during this time.

But fret not, as there are still plenty of other alternatives that could come in handy.

1. FairPrice

Delivers islandwide every day.

Offers same-day delivery. Delivery slots range from two hours to seven working days from checkout (subject to availability).

Free delivery for orders of $59 and above, or $7 delivery fee for orders under $59.

Service fees currently waived in light of COVID-19 situation, until further notice.

FairPrice

2. Cold Storage

Delivers islandwide every day.

Offers next-day delivery between 9am and 9pm. However, delivery slots are currently assigned based on availability for your location.

Free delivery for orders of $59 and above, or $7 delivery fee for orders under $59.

Cold Storage

3. Sheng Siong

Delivers to most areas in Singapore every day.

Offers same-day delivery for orders placed before 4pm. However, delivery slots are currently assigned based on availability for your location.

Free delivery for orders of $100 and above, or $6 delivery fee for orders under $100.

Sheng Siong

4. Giant

Delivers islandwide every day.

Offers next-day delivery between 9am and 9pm. However, delivery slots are currently assigned based on availability for your location.

Free delivery for orders of $59 and above, or $7 delivery fee for orders under $59.

Giant

5. RedMart

Product range temporarily reduced to prioritise daily essentials including rice, flour, and eggs.

Delivers islandwide every day.

Delivery hours from 7am to 11pm. Delivery slots are currently assigned based on availability for your location.

Free delivery for orders of $40 and above for LiveUp Members, $60 and above for non-LiveUp Members. Delivery fee of $5.99 otherwise.

RedMart

6. Amazon

Islandwide delivery from Monday to Saturday.

Free delivery for orders of $40 or above, which will be delivered within two to three business days.

Delivery fee of $2.99 for deliveries made in one business day.

Amazon

7. EAMart

Islandwide delivery every day, with slots between 7am and 11pm.

New customers enjoy free delivery with no minimum purchase on the first three orders.

Subsequently, delivery is free for orders of $40 and above, or there will be a delivery fee of $5.50 for orders below $40.

EAMart

8. OpenTaste

Specialises in fresh produce direct from farms.

Offers islandwide delivery within 36 hours.

Free delivery for orders over $150, or delivery fees of $4.95 for orders above $75 and $6.95 for orders below $75.

OpenTaste

9. GrabMart

On-demand delivery available every day.

Stores like FairPrice Xpress and Cheers are available on GrabMart, depending on what’s around your location. Do note that these are convenience stores, which may not carry produce like rice, meat and vegetables.

Service fees apply, which includes a delivery fee of $3 to $5 based on dynamic pricing and a platform fee.

Access through the Grab app.

10. pandamart And pandanow

pandamart offers on-demand delivery in an average delivery time of 25 minutes

Convenience stores like Cheers, FairPrice Xpress and Hao Mart are available on pandamart.

Free delivery and no minimum order value.

pandanow offers 24-hour on-demand delivery within 20 minutes or less, with a ready stock of groceries that can be dispatched immediately.

Access through the foodpanda app.

foodpanda

