Stay in touch with your surroundings while you jam out with these open-air headphones

TL;DR: Stay aware of the world around you while you listen to your tunes with the Mu6 Ring Open-Air Headphones, on sale for $54.99 — a 26% savings — as of Sept. 27.

When you’re on a long solo bike ride or training for a marathon, it can get pretty boring being alone with your thoughts. Your first instinct is to bring your headphones along and stream your favorite playlists or podcasts. But that definitely presents an obvious safety risk. Getting lost in the music can compromise your awareness of cars, other pedestrians, barking dogs, opening car doors, and more.

The argument for wearing headphones while cycling or running is perhaps as old as portable headphones themselves. But there seems to be a welcome solution that puts safety first while listening: open-air headphones. And you can snag a pair on sale for just $55 for a limited time.

The Mu6 Ring Open-Air Headphones rest above your ears, rather than in or on them, allowing for total awareness of your surroundings. They feature 16MM dynamic drivers, wide dynamic range, rich bass, and a built-in microphone, similar to typical Bluetooth earbuds. But they use open-air conduction technology to deliver audio to your ears. They’ll last you for up to 10 hours on a single charge, plenty of time for your marathon training or century bike ride. And since they’re IPX55 splash-proof, they can handle your sweat. As a bonus, leak layer technology reduces natural sound leakage, providing top-notch audio while keeping you connected to what’s going on. It’s like bone conduction technology meets typical Bluetooth headphones, only better.

The Mu6 Ring Headphones even come with reflective strips to boost their safety rating. That way, if you’re training or working out during dusk or dark, you’ll still be visible to vehicles or other pedestrians. (Every cyclist should have these.) They also come with a waterproof carrying bag for when you’re not wearing them.

Regularly, these open-air headphones cost $74, but for a limited time, you can snag a pair for just $54.99.