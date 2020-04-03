‘Stay inside or face 5 years prison’: Fans hit back after PSL club trolls Jasprit Bumrah no ball



Jasprit Bumrah’s Champions Trophy no ball (left); Mohammad Amir’s no ball in the Lord’s Test in 2010.

Indian fans have hit back at Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United after the Twitter handle of the team trolled Jasprit Bumrah’s 2017 Champions Trophy final no ball to urge social isolation.

The PSL club tweeted on Thursday: “Don’t cross the line. It can be costly! Don’t leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close.” Along with the message was an image of the Bumrah no ball.

❗️ Don’t cross the line. It can be costly ❗️ Don’t leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/LjmX1ZhXyz — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 2, 2020

However, the tweet was met with jibes from Indian fans. One user poked fun at Pakistan not managing to ‘cross the line’ in World Cup matches against India. Another cited Mohammad Amir’s infamous no ball which had earned him a 5-year ban for spot fixing. “Stay Inside, Stay Safe or face 5 year prison,” the tweet said.

Stay Inside, Stay Safe or face 5 year prison 😉 pic.twitter.com/qJklBbqEw9 — Mr Cricket Expert (@MrCricketExper1) April 2, 2020

Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were suspended by the International Cricket Council following a British newspaper report that Amir and Asif had bowled three deliberate no-balls by pre-arrangement on the opening day of a Test at Lord’s in 2010.

The no ball by Bumrah – which had turned out to be a costly overstep in the 2017 final between India and Pakistan – had also created a flutter back then, but for different reasons. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who had originally been out off the no ball, had made most of the early life and had gone on to make a matchwinning century.

After the match, Bumrah had been left unimpressed after an advertisement hoarding by Jaipur Traffic Police had cited the no ball as a warning for maintaining traffic rules. “This shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country,” Bumrah had said then.

