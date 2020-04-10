StayHome with Kat Fluor

*ed. note: During this time of social distancing, our need for community and connection feels stronger than ever. As the Camille Styles team adapts to WFH life (and catches up on regular video calls), it felt like the perfect time to share a more personal side to the editors you’ve come to know through their contributions to this site. These women are some of the most insightful, stylish, and kind humans in my orbit, and I hope you’re as inspired by them as I am. Kicking off our #StayHome miniseries is our associate editor, Kat Fluor. Read on for a peek at how she’s staying happy and healthy at home.

How have you been spending your time while sheltered at home?

I’ve been hunkering down at home with my husband Peter, our 7-month old little man, and our cuddly yellow lab named June, who thinks the quarantine is the best thing to ever happen to her. We wake up early, have coffee while I nurse the baby, then make smoothies and go for a walk around the neighborhood or do a workout in the backyard. Peter and I alternate between working and hanging with baby throughout the day, which in theory sounds totally doable (right?)… wrong. It’s proven to be a lot more difficult than we thought, but we are making it work as best we can by time batching blocks for computer work, calls, etc., so we both feel we can have uninterrupted work time throughout the day.

Despite the craziness, we like to make a healthy lunch while blasting music (fave playlist here) and eat together at the table every day — the baby loves watching us dance in the kitchen, and we get a nice break to reconnect as a family in the middle of the day. Before dinner, we’ve been taking a leisurely evening walk to wind down (roadie cocktail or glass of wine in hand) — so many of our neighbors are out too, and it’s fun to give them a friendly wave from afar. We also packed up and moved homes (sans movers) during all this… so, there’s that.

2 of 14

Reading anything good?

I’m always switching back and forth between 3-4 different books at once — a feel good fiction or suspense novel, a historical non-fiction (I’m a memoir buff), and a self-help or business book of some sort are always on my bedside table. Currently, I’m alternating back and forth between The Alice Network, Educated, Kitchens of the Great Midwest, and the Jessica Simpson memoir, Open Book. All of them are so, so good.

I also have revisited my cookbook collection these past couple weeks as I’ve been unboxing, and am having fun making recipes I’ve never made before — you can really learn so much reading a good cookbook cover to cover.

3 of 14

What are you cooking?

Green smoothies in the morning (bunch of kale, frozen banana, strawberries, almond milk, Vital Proteins powder, ice, and a scoop of almond butter), and a big salad with shredded chicken, avocado toast with a poached egg, or leftovers from dinner the night before for lunch. For dinner, I’ve been experimenting with our own recipes, cooking my way through the Defined Dish cookbook, breaking out my InstaPot, and challenging myself to use whatever we have in the fridge to whip up some creative concoction — usually a sheet pan veggie bake, a big soup, or a pasta dish with homemade meatballs I have stashed in my freezer.

4 of 14

5 of 14

Our favorite meal by far has been these sichuan-inspired wonton meatballs in chili oil from the Defined Dish. We wrap the meatballs in a romaine lettuce wrap, over a bed of Chrissy Tieghan’s sweet and salty coconut rice from her Craving’s cookbook (recipe here). If you make one meal during your quarantine, this should be it. The combo is fantastic, and makes enough for leftovers the next day. (This is also the dish I always drop off to my new mama friends, so take note for future post-corona life!)

6 of 14

What are you binge-watching?

Since we’ve moved and don’t have our TV set up yet we haven’t been watching much, (which has actually been so nice!). We put the baby down for bed, put on some music, and get to work on the new house. Before the move, we were watching Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, The Last Kingdom (so good), and of course, anything on Bravo when I have the couch and remote all to myself. I could rewatch Real Housewives and Southern Charm 1000 times over. #BravoJunkie

7 of 14

Go-to stay home outfit?

Alo Yoga Airbrush or Outdoor Voices Tech Sweat leggings with a tank (more motivation to workout if I’m already half way there), and cut off jean shorts with a cozy tshirt have been my daily uniform. If I’m feeling like I want to give my closet some love, I throw on a sundress or boyfriend jeans with a casual top or cropped tee.

8 of 14

Beauty product that makes you feel pampered?

I’ve been taking lots of baths these past few weeks with this coconut milk bath soak. It smells incredible, and leaves your skin soft and silky smooth. This ACV hair mask by dpHUE is also a must try — I do it on Sunday nights with a face mask and can’t say enough good things about how it. This hair brand is awesome in general — and it’s founder, Justin Anderson(major celeb hair dresser), is hilarious to follow on Instagram.

I’ve upped my skincare routine during my time isolated at home, and it’s been nice giving my skin a break from makeup. Foundation and bronzer out, face masks and oils in.

Despite all the stress and anxiety I’ve been feeling about the current state of the world, my skin is happy and glowing. At night, I slather on the products, but daytime is a whole ‘nother story. Here’s my routines:

9 of 14

Daytime skincare:

1. Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser — I like to start my routine with a clean, fresh face. I love the jelly texture of this cleanser and how gentle it feels on the skin (something that feels especially nice in the morning.)

2. Biologique Recherche P50W exfoliator and toner — This product has transformed my skin, and I believe it is the single most powerful product I’ve added to my beauty routine. It acts as an exfoliator and toner all in one, and I’ve cut out my nighttime exfoliator in the shower since using it. I apply the toner using a cotton pad all over my face, neck, and décolletage after cleansing. Note: there are 7 variations of Lotion P50 – with P50W being the most gentle – if you are interested in adding this to your skincare routine, I would consult with a professional about your specific skincare needs before purchasing… it’s not cheap, but it works!)

3. Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Serum – This may or may not be the holy grail of skincare items. My dermatologiest said that in her 25 years of practicing, it is the one item she has consistently recommended for 15+ years. Dubbed the ‘fountain of youth’, this serum contains multiple potent antioxidants to help prevent wrinkles and sun damage and help fade dark spots (something I’ve been struggling with postpartum.) I will most likely use this stuff ’til the day I die.

4. Peter Thomas Roth Hydrating Moisturizer –This moisturizer is perfect for the warmer months since it’s lightweight, silky, and slippery, but absorbs quickly. My goto for spring and summer, always.

10 of 14

Nighttime skincare:

1. Bioderma Cleansing Micellar Water — I squeeze a little of this cleanser onto one of these super soft cotton pads and wipe it all over my face & neck. It removes makeup and helps lift impurities like dirt and oil that have gathered on my skin throughout the day. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin clean and fresh feeling, without any sort of sticky wetness. It’s also $9 (!!) on Amazon.

2. Biologique Recherche P50W exfoliator and toner — Yes, we’re doing two-a-days with one this, people. It’s just that good. If it’s in your budget, I also highly recommend letting the P50W soak in for 30 seconds before following with the accompanying facial mist.

3. SKII Facial Treatment Essence — Not only does this product make your skin insanely soft, but it reduces redness evens out your skin tone. The main ingredient in the essence is Pitera, which is often referred to as ‘youth in a bottle.’ Read more about that ingredient here. To apply, I pour a few drops into the palm of my hand and gently pat it into my skin.

4. La Mer the Eye Concentrate — My mom told me at a young age that eye cream is one of the most important things you can use on your face. The skin around your eyes is extremely delicate, and needs lots of (clean!) love and attention. If you aren’t already, I highly recommend starting to use an eye cream every night — it prevents fine lines and wrinkles from forming, and also helps reduce dark circles and puffiness. I started using the La Mer Eye Concentrate about a year ago and haven’t looked back since. It keeps my eyes looking bright and awake. A little goes a long way, so the price-per-use, (something I really take into consideration when buying expensive skincare), is well worth it with this one. I’ve barely made a dent in my supply.

5. Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum – When I read the 1000+ stellar reviews about this serum, I had to see it for myself. It is as incredible as they say, and I love this brand. Tata and her team make all their natural products on a farm in Vermont (it’s gorg). You always know what you’re going to get with their products — pure, clean, timeless beauty.

6. Tata Harper Moisturizing Mask – Last step: my Tata overnight intensive moisture treatment mask. It makes my skin go from dry and dehydrated to glowing and healthy-looking come morning. It’s a lightweight, natural moisturizer made of hyaluronic acid (which plumps and hydrates your skin), plant cell fibers, and avocado peptides.