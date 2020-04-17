StayHome with Michelle Nash

*ed. note: During this time of social distancing, our need for community and connection feels stronger than ever. As the Camille Styles team adapts to WFH life (and catches up on regular video calls), it felt like the perfect time to share a more personal side to the editors you’ve come to know through their contributions to this site. These women are some of the most insightful, stylish, and kind humans in my orbit, and I hope you’re as inspired by them as I am. (In case you missed them, meet Hannah and Kat.) This week in our #StayHome miniseries is our senior producer, Michelle Nash. Read on for a peek at how she’s staying happy and healthy at home.

How (and with whom) have you been spending your time during quarantine?

I’m holding it down at home with my amazing roommate of 3 and a half years, Katie. If we didn’t know each other well enough already, we’ve had plenty of time for bonding these past few weeks. She loves to cook and we’ve had some fun experimenting with new recipes, going on walks around the neighborhood, improving our ping pong skills and playing board games. She’s taken to puzzles and Tiger King while I’ve spent my free time taking pictures of flowers, writing to friends and perfecting my margarita recipe. I also just got my first set of watercolor paints in the mail, and I’m excited to dive into that new hobby.

We’ve enjoyed going on morning walks or doing barre classes in our backyard-turned-fitness studio before work. I’m still finding my groove with working from home full-time while trying to stay on top of my photography business. Lately, this has involved rescheduling all of the graduation photo sessions I had booked this spring. During lunch, I’ll either eat with Katie or go for a run (walk) around my neighborhood to break up the day. Whether I’m calling a friend to catch up or listening to a podcast, my daily walks are always a highlight.

I’m lucky to live close to the lake and I find a lot of peace from being near the water. Plus, springtime brings the added bonus of blooming flowers everywhere!

Reading anything good?

I’ve loved having more free time to read and listen. I just finished The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides and I couldn’t put it down. I’d recommend it to anyone who loves a good twist! Now I’m alternating between Educated and Willie Nelson’s autobiography- It’s A Long Story: My Life. I also just received New And Selected Poems by Mary Oliver from my best friend in the mail, and that has been a great one to thumb through before bed. It’s such pretty writing.

Lately my podcast faves have been Kelly LeVeque’s new podcast Be Well By Kelly, On Being with Krista Tippett, and, of course, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

What are you cooking?

I try to keep breakfast and lunch quick and simple. In the AM I’ll usually have a matcha latte or a smoothie, and then I’m all about having breakfast food for lunch. I’ve treated myself to some fancy toasts lately, like this avocado/everything but the bagel toast and cashew butter/cinnamon/banana toast. I am working through a loaf of sourdough bread from Coco Bakes that is honestly to die for. I’m almost down to the last slice and am probably going to order more after I finish writing this post. For any of you out there looking for a good gluten-free/vegan bread, this sourdough is a miracle.

In the evenings I like to spend more time on cooking. My sister gifted me the Defined Dish cookbook for my birthday, and everything has been fantastic so far, from the Crockpot Chicken Tikka Masala to the Whole 30 Chicken Tenders. I also just bought Rachel Mansfield’s cookbook, Just the Good Stuff, and have loved making her Vegan Mac ‘n Cheese and Carrot Cake.

What are you binge-watching?

I’ve been shamelessly re-watching the O.C. from the beginning, and fully soaking up the nostalgia and multitude of early 2000’s trends. I also just started watching His Dark Materials on HBO. For any other fantasy nerds out there, it’s based off of The Golden Compass series and it’s giving me a mix of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones vibes.

Go-to stay home outfit?

There’s definitely something to be said about getting dressed and feeling more like a real human for work, calls, and errands, but to be honest, I’ve been all about comfort at home. My daily uniform has been my Lulu Lemon leggings with a t-shirt and a hoodie. Wearing workout clothes makes it easy to slip out during a break to go for a walk or run. When I’m feeling more civilized I’ll throw on my Levi’s and a cropped tee with sneakers.

Beauty product that makes you feel pampered:

The SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore cream is giving me life. This is definitely one of the pricier beauty products I own but it has been well worth it. It has such a smooth, satin-ey texture that my skin just loves and it also smells amazing. My other faves are the Neocutis Hyalis+ hyaluronic acid serum and BeautyCounter No. 3 Balancing Facial Oil.

Doing any at-home workouts?

When I’m not going for a run, the Peloton app has been game-changing. Right now you can try it out for free for 90 days! I’ve taken a few of their strength, HIIT, and Yoga classes so far and am loving them. They have longer 45 minute classes available, or short 5, 10 and 20 minute workouts for a quick burst. The instructors are super engaging and the music is always on point. Also, no lie, but my family randomly loves this 7-minute abs youtube video from 2007 that we’ve been doing together on vacations, etc. for years. It comes from a workout tape that came out on VHS forever ago, but it’s actually a killer ab workout in only 7-minutes. You’ll also get a kick out of the commentary.

Best immunity-boosting tip:

Nuun tablets. I’ve read over and over how important staying hydrated is to staying healthy. I always have my Hydroflask within reach and have been drinking Nuun tablets almost every day for some extra electrolytes. If you haven’t tried them, they are little tablets that transform your water into a flavored electrolyte drink without all of the added calories and sugar. They have one formula that’s specific for immunity with Vitamin C, Zinc, Turmeric, Elderberry and more that’s pretty refreshing over ice with some freshly squeezed lemon.

Where do you turn when you need a good laugh? (Show, podcast, IG account, family member, etc)

My boyfriend, Billy, is a total goofball and has kept me laughing. I’ve also rewatched some old faves like Stepbrothers, The Other Guys and anything Wes Anderson.

How does living life “like you mean it” look to you right now?

I am taking each day as it comes. As a planner, I’ve found comfort in the past from a packed calendar and predictable schedule. I’m enjoying letting go of excess structure and embracing the spontaneity that comes from slowing down, while doing my best to check on friends and family and support local businesses.