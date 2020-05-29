Staying Safe Inside, but Missing ‘The Run’

We win the first, 10-8, we win the second, 7-4.

I am limited to my role: set screens for Sam, pass, box out. I’m not sinking a basket while Sam scores them all: long J’s, runners, tough drives from both sides, except, except the cruncher, the last one. I post up, turn around, it hits the rim, bounces up, in, from 15 feet: game, set, match, run.