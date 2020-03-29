Steal This Fascinating African Print Style From Lola Akinuli – AfroCosmopolitan





Hello Afro fashionista, come in here and steal this fascinating African print from Lola Akinuli of @stylewithlolaa. The Instagram fashionista has a beautiful collection of styles and a majority of them are made with beautiful African print. If you are an African fashion lover looking for a fascinating African print style to add to your wardrobe, this gorgeous ankara dress will do just that for you.

With Corona Virus restricting movement and causing people to panic, please try to stay calm and safe. Also, continue to practice safe social distancing proper hygiene and take good care of yourself. Have as much fun as you can. Even if you are alone and isolating yourself, there is always a way to keep yourself happy and entertained. Take care and together we well beat #Covid19.

What do you think of this fascinating African print style from Lola Akinuli of @stylewithlolaa? Do you think the ankara dress is as lovely as fascinating as we think? Do you look the way she completed the look and how it looks on her? Is this fascinating African print style the type you can’t wait to have in your wardrobe? We would like to know what you think about this fascinating African print style and would really appreciate a comment below to let us know your views.

If you are looking for other ankara African print for yourself, your partner or little ones, just take a look at the site and you will find loads of designs to copy or use as a source of inspiration for your own unique outfit. Good luck and keep on slaying like the true fashionista that you are.

