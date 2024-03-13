Steampunk Joins the NVIDIA Partner Network

MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Steampunk, a public sector-focused systems integrator with a specialized Data Exploitation practice, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor: Consultant.

Steampunk leverages NVIDIA technology, ranging from GPU hardware and SDKs to pre-trained AI models and scaled inference platforms, to help develop safe and flexible AI applications that meet the changing business landscape needs of its federal clients.

Steampunk’s Design Intelligence® methodology puts end users and stakeholders at the center by integrating customer experience, efficient program management, and capabilities together – which means end-to-end solutions that bring the highest mission impact.

“Accelerated computing is paramount in today’s technology landscape, and joining the NPN program underscores our commitment to operationalizing AI innovation for our customers’ missions,” said Sean Dillon, CTO, Steampunk. “Steampunk implements NVIDIA technology to adapt cutting-edge AI models and techniques for federal use cases, helping dramatically improve mission outcomes for all customer stakeholders while enhancing AI transparency,” said Anthony Robbins, VP of North America Public Sector at NVIDIA.

The NVIDIA Partner Network Program offers a robust set of resources, enabling partners to bring reliable, safe, and scalable AI solutions to customers faster. Steampunk is leveraging NPN resources to help reduce AI development time, incorporate pre-built safety guardrails, enhance predictive and generative capabilities, improve end-user experiences, and drive innovation with its federal government clients.

At NVIDIA GTC, a global AI developer conference running March 18-21 in San Jose, Calif., Ryan Simpson, NVIDIA Senior Solution Architect, and Mihnea Birisan, Steampunk Data Exploitation Practice Lead, will co-host a session on Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and its applications in federal use cases (on March 20th at 1pm EDT). Register to attend NVIDIA GTC remotely or in person here: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/?ncid=partn-131453

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com .

Media Contact:

Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @steampunk_inc

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steampunk-joins-the-nvidia-partner-network-302088760.html

SOURCE Steampunk, Inc.

