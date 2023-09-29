STELLAR Broadband Brings 10Gbps Fiber Internet to Victory on Leonard Apartments in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — STELLAR Broadband is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Victory Development Group to deliver 10Gbps internet services to its residents at the new Victory on Leonard apartments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the West Side of Grand Rapids.

STELLAR Broadband, known for delivering exceptional internet services and resident technologies for multi-family communities, will be providing Victory on Leonard residents with 10Gbps internet speeds and reliable connectivity. This partnership aligns with Victory on Leonard’s commitment to offering top-notch amenities that cater to the modern lifestyle needs of its residents.

Key features of STELLAR’s service at Victory on Leonard include:

10Gbps Fiber Internet: Residents can enjoy blazing-fast internet that will facilitate seamless streaming, online gaming, remote work, and more. Reliable Connectivity: STELLAR ensures a robust and dependable network, minimizing downtime and interruptions. Affordable: Victory on Leonard residents will have access to 10Gbps internet at an affordable rate tailored to any of their needs. 24/7 Customer Support: STELLAR’s dedicated customer support team is available around the clock to assist residents and management with any inquiries or technical issues. Secure Network: Advanced security features keep residents’ online activities safe and secure.

“We are delighted to partner with STELLAR Broadband to bring high-speed internet to Victory on Leonard Apartments,” said Jeff Royce, Partner at Victory Development Group. “In today’s digitally driven world, fast and reliable internet connectivity is a necessity. This collaboration is a testament to Victory Development Group’s commitment to providing the best possible living experience.”

Residents of Victory on Leonard can look forward to “instant-on” service upon lease and move-in. The resident portal is hassle-free with no wait time for services. STELLAR works closely with the apartment property management team at KMG Prestige to ensure a smooth rollout.

“STELLAR’s commitment to excellence in technology and in support of our residents greatly contributes to KMG Prestige’s success at a community,” Dave Grinzinger, Regional VP at KMG Prestige.

This partnership between Victory on Leonard and STELLAR underscores the commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents. For more information about Victory on Leonard, please visit www.victoryonleonard.com or contact the KMG Prestige management team at 616-344-9240.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Grand Rapids and West Michigan to provide Victory on Leonard residents with a superior experience,” said Richard Laing, President at STELLAR Broadband. “Our goal is to empower residents with the tools they need to thrive in today’s connected world. We look forward to serving the Victory Development Group, KMG Prestige, and the Victory on Leonard community.”

About STELLAR Broadband:

STELLAR Broadband is a leading internet service provider known for its high-speed internet offerings and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a strong presence in multi-family communities, STELLAR Broadband is dedicated to delivering reliable connectivity to all its customers. Learn more about STELLAR at www.stellarbb.com.

About Victory Development Group:

Three Grand Rapids-based business owners and entrepreneurs who’ve strategically joined forces as Victory Development Group, bringing a unique set of skills and experiences to the table to build market-rate apartment communities that appeal to all types of residents. Learn more about Victory Development group at www.victorydevgroup.com

About KMG Prestige:

Established in 2006 with origins dating back to 1975, KMG Prestige has grown from a small startup to a management service managing over $1 billion in assets, consisting of 22,000+ dwelling units in 6 states. Learn more about KMG Prestige by visiting http://www.kmgprestige.com.

