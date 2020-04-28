Stelo at Pierre’s launch takeaway deli, the Lockdown Larder

news, local-news,

The latest Launceston business to innovate in giving residents the opportunity to Buy Local is Stelo at Pierre's. As well as offering takeaway meals, the restaurant has opened an Italian-style deli. New owners Lauren and Nathan Johnston, of Hazelbrae House, only launched the revamped business in February before the coronavirus pandemic hit. But they have quickly pivoted to the changing circumstances, Mr Johnston said. "Before we were closed down, things were going really well," he said. "We've been closed for four weeks; we started up takeaway last week, which got lots of support – that was really positive. "With the Italian theme that we have, [the deli] then stemmed from there." Called the Lockdown Larder, the new offering sells products made in-house. It will begin operating on Saturday. Products include bread, sweets, pesto, small goods, cheese, pangrattato, salsa verde and hazelnut biscotti. "You can take home a meal pack or a tray of lasagne, and sauces you can add to whatever you're cooking at home," Mr Johnston said. "Our rosemary focaccia and Mum's hazelnut shortbread are requested weekly by those in the know – we will just have to have them on offer in the larder. "We have three little kids – we get how tricky working and cooking for kids at home is at the moment. "I hope our food makes people's cooking easier, more exciting and packed with flavour." Lauren Johnston said the deli was a way of continuing to do what they loved, even while unable to operate as a restaurant. "We love to share food with people," she said. "We want people to take away our products, use these in their homes, and share this love with their families." Stelo at Pierre's is also doing takeaway hot meals on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

