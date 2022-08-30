STEM Coding Lab & Beta Builders Awarded $200K Grant from Eden Hall Foundation.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — STEM Coding Lab and Beta Builders have each been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Eden Hall Foundation to expand access to computer science (CS) education in the Wilkinsburg and Clairton School Districts. The funding will broaden access to K-12 CS education in both districts during in-school and out-of-school hours, as well as on the weekends. As the computer science industry continues to grow its influence and footprint in the Pittsburgh region, this investment will assist in the development of education designed to prepare students to compete for future CS industry opportunities.

Casey Mindlin, Executive Director of STEM Coding Lab, stated “We are honored and grateful for this opportunity to address the widespread vacancies in CS learning of our region alongside an organization that has always shared our commitment to youth empowerment through CS. We are very grateful for the support of the Eden Hall Foundation, and look forward to working with them, as well as Max Dennison and our friends at Beta Builders.”

Maximilian Dennison, Executive Director of Beta Builders, added “We are excited to partner with STEM Coding Lab in the upcoming calendar year. We believe by partnering with STEM Coding Lab, we will guarantee that students in the Clairton and Wilkinsburg communities will have access to high-level tech learning. Beta Builders has always kept a mantra of collaboration and we are excited to see what the future of our collaboration with STEM Coding Lab holds.”

About STEM Coding Lab

STEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2016, with the mission of improving digital literacy skills among the less fortunate K-8 children in our community. STEM Coding Lab currently provides after-school classes in basic programming constructs, Scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 1300+ children at nearly 20 different organizations, including several Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more information please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org, or email [email protected].

About Beta Builders

Beta Builder’s mission is to create equitable access to the tech and tech-adjacent economy by providing project-based instruction to underserved communities. Our primary program delivers 12 weeks of onsite training, covering the neighborhoods of the Hill District, Homewood, West End, and the Southside. 99% of our learners are from underrepresented groups of people, including Black and Latino children and girls. Our mission is to inspire and train underserved youth to pursue a degree in Computer Science as well as related careers in the fast-growing and ever-evolving tech and tech adjacent industries. We do this by teaching the basics of writing code, working in a development environment on projects with real world applications, and introducing influential regional tech leaders and workers to our cohorts. By learning to code, students develop computational skills, design-thinking, and the ability to solve problems while reinforcing fundamental skills like mathematics, reading, and writing. Our programming helps to address both the education and wealth gap by teaching skills crucial to workplace success in the coming decade.

Contact: Casey Mindlin, STEM Coding Lab, 412-426-3523; [email protected]

