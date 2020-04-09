Steph Curry made a morale-boosting call to coronavirus nurses

Shelby Delaney, an ICU nurse at Summit Medical Center, had started wearing Curry’s Warriors kit under her scrubs to “summon my inner warrior.”

She was given a further lift this week when the six-time NBA All-Star was on hand to offer his own personal support.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” Delaney wrote on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years.