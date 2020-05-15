Stephanie Beatriz Shared 21 Things She’s Been Up To While Stuck At Home, And It Includes Watching A Ton Of Pixar Movies

Posted on by


“I finally have an excuse as to why I am wearing Crocs so much.”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed / NBC / Stephanie Beatriz / Via youtu.be

Welcome to a new interview series from BuzzFeed where we ask celebrities what they’ve been watching, reading, and doing while in self-isolation. This week, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz spoke with us to let us know what she’s been up to lately. Read on for more!


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed: What TV shows have you been watching lately?

Stephanie Beatriz: “Home Town, the adorable renovation show that is fulfilling my need to watch walls get torn down, plus everyone has a sexy soothing southern accent.”

“Letting Parks and Rec stream constantly in the background, because Ron Swanson.”

Kim’s Convenience is a BRILLIANT sitcom out of Canada that I am in love with; I have two seasons left and I don’t want it to end!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race — current and all past seasons — because ‘If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else!’ (Can I get an AMEN???).”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What movies are you watching at home?

Inside Out, because the vocal talents are so, so moving and the sweet journey of understanding feelings is so touching.”

Onward, for the same reason.”

Wreck-It Ralph, for the same reason. Wow, feels like I intimately understand Pixar and Disney films and therefore I should be in a film. Pixar, your move here.”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Have you taken up any new hobbies?

“Gardening. I am growing things from seeds on my once-neglected patio and getting a huge sense of accomplishment at it. I even installed a drip system for my succulents and flowers. I finally have an excuse as to why I am wearing Crocs so much.”


Twitter: @iamstephbeatz / Via Twitter: @iamstephbeatz


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What music are you listening to lately?

Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Fiona.”

“Anything Dolly [Parton].”


Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

“And all the My Favorite Murder Fan Cult exclusive podcast. I know that isn’t music, but it’s what I am listening to 90% of the time.”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What exercises have you streamed?

“I’ve been working out with @jennacokerjones, a kickass health coach and trainer, and @catebee, a pilates instructor goddess.”

“I also am digging that @pilatespunxla posts a new free 30-minute video to their IG Live every day!”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What books have you been reading?

“Just finished City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.”

“The She-Hulk collections by Dan Slott. [They’re] EPIC and hilarious.”

“[And] about to jump into Normal People and These Witches Don’t Burn.”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What recipes are you cooking?

“Most recently, chocolate chip cookies and roasted carrot leek soup.”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

What, if anything, has made you laugh lately? And anything else we should know?

“My friends. I’m living for their dark comedy and hilarious observational wit in these times. The text messages alone are pretty damn good, but their actual delivery of banter is *chef’s kiss*. I miss hugging them, though.”

“[And] please, please wear your mask in public. When you run, when you walk, when you shop.”

You can catch Stephanie Beatriz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Season 7 is currently streaming on NBC and Hulu.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!





Source link