Stephanie Grisham Out As White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham is stepping down as White House press secretary and returning to the East Wing to serve as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokesperson, the first lady’s office announced Tuesday.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” the first lady said in a statement. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and a former CNN commentator, will replace Grisham, The New York Times reported.

Grisham’s new role, first reported by CNN, will begin immediately, according to the first lady’s office. Lindsay Reynolds, a former event planner, resigned as the first lady’s chief of staff “early this week to spend time with her family,” the office said.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”