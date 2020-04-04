Stephen Amell Mourns Death of His Dog Louis: ‘He Was My Best Friend’

Stephen Amell is mourning the loss of his dog Louis.

The 38-year-old Arrow actor took to his Instagram account on Friday (April 3) to share a note about his beloved pet of 14 years.

“We had to say goodbye to Louis The Dog today. He lived 14 really good years. I can honestly say that for a stretch of time when things in my life weren’t great, he was my best friend. He was my guy and I’m going to miss him. RIP Lou,” he captioned the photo.

Pictured in the image were Stephen, his wife Cassandra Jean, their daughter Maverick, and of course, Louis.