Stephen Curry Hosts Coronavirus Discussion on Instagram Live

As the N.B.A.’s hiatus extended into its third week on Thursday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made use of his off time by hosting an Instagram Live discussion about the coronavirus with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most visible medical figure in the U.S. during the outbreak.

“You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down,” Dr. Fauci told Curry, in response to a question about when mass gatherings like sporting events might be able to return. “We’ve seen that in China: They’ve gone up and down. They’re starting to get back to some normal life.”

Curry, with almost 30 million Instagram followers, looms large on social media. Former President Barack Obama, an avid basketball fan, was among the more than 50,000 people who watched live as Curry directed questions to Dr. Fauci, who has quickly become a celebrity himself. Dr. Fauci also served under Obama, who sent a hand wave emoji as Curry began the session.