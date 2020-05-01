Stephenie Meyer sends ‘Twilight’ fans into overdrive with mystery countdown on her website
The five “Twilight” novels, published between 2005 and 2008, tell the story of a teen who falls in love with a vampire.
“Twilight” fans have been speculating about the date of its eventual completion and release ever since.
In addition to the countdown on Meyer’s website, Fickle Fish Films, an independent production company co-founded by Meyer, which focuses on turning books into films, tweeted a short video of a starry sky and the words “5 days.”
On Thursday, it tweeted again — “4 days” — prompting Twitter users to comment that they hoped the impending announcement was about “Midnight Sun.”
CNN has reached out to Fickle Fish Films and Meyer’s publisher, Little, Brown, and for comment.
Others on social media have speculated the countdown may be leading to a sequel of “The Host,” a book about parasitic aliens published by Meyer in 2008, which was turned into a film starring Saoirse Ronan in 2013.
But whatever is going on, fans will only have to contain their excitement until Monday to find out.