Stephenie Meyer to Release New ‘Twilight’ Novel ‘Midnight Sun’

Click here to read the full article.

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer announced the release of her new book “Midnight Sun,” a companion novel to her vampire love saga.

“Midnight Sun” will hit bookstores Aug. 4. While “Twilight” — and follow-up’s “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn” — centered around shy high-schooler Bella Swan, the new novel will be retold through the eyes of vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen.

More from Variety

“Midnight Sun” comes 15 years after the release of “Twilight,” which was adapted for the big screen in 2008 to massive success, making household names out of the franchise’s stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Meyer initially teased the announcement for “Midnight Sun” on her website and on her production company Fickle Fish Film’s social media accounts through a countdown clock, before appearing on “Good Morning America.”

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of ‘Midnight Sun’ on Aug. 4. It’s a crazy time right now, and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some have you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” Meyer said on the daytime talk show.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

“Midnight Sun” was originally supposed to publish in 2008, but it was cancelled when the manuscript was leaked online. A “partial draft” was posted on the internet, but now, “Midnight Sun” will be released in its entirety through publishing company Hachette Book Group.

“Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say,” Meyer said of the prequel on her website.

She continued, “But when a story demands to be written, there’s no way to resist. And the more I wrote, the more I became convinced that Edward deserved to have his story told.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.