Steve Cash, Talking Kitty Cat YouTube Star, Dead at 40



Steve Cash, the veteran YouTube personality for for his “Talking Kitty Cat” series, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



He was 40 years old.



The tragic news was confirmed by Steve’s wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, in a Facebook post on Friday morning.



‘This is so hard,” she wrote, adding in further sad detail:



“I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning.



‘I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this.



“Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”



Cash’s cat-themed YouTube channel had over 2.4 million subscribers at the time of his suicide.



He had been open with his fans over the past several months about his mental health battles.



Back in September, for example, someone replied to one of his posts saying: “You’ve been so active on social media lately that at first I thought you were hacked.”



“Nah, just bipolar,” he replied. “I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”



Many followers at the time may have thought Cash was just joking around — but it’s clear now that he was serious about his ailment.



After joining YouTube in 2007, Cash had garnered his impressive number of subscribers by filming episodes in which he spoke to cats as if they were humans.



He’s responsible for a video titled “Talking Kitty Cat 44 – BAD! BAD! BAD!” — which is his most viewed video and which has been watched more than 17 million times since being posted in 2015.



Cash last uploaded footage to his channel (which has accumulated more than 770 million views to date) on December 30, 2019.



In the wake of his passing, Cash’s sister, Candida, also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on her page:



“Rest In Peace my baby brother Steve Cash.”



Many social users have also jumped online to post their sorrow-filled thoughts and prayers.



“I am saddened to hear that Steve Cash has taken his own life,” one tweet reads.



“He brought so much joy to others with his Talking Kitty Cat series, I just wished he had kept some of that joy for himself. RIP Steve.”



We send our condolences to Steve Cash’s friends, family members and loved ones.



May he rest in peace.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).