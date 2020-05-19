Steve ‘Commando’ Willis looks tense with his girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg

Former Biggest Loser star Steve ‘Commando’ Willis is yet to confirm his new relationship with F45 trainer Harika Vancuylenberg.

But the pair certainly looked like an ordinary couple as they went shopping in Sydney’s north-west on Monday.

Steve, 43, and Harika were spotted holding hands, but their mood appeared to sour later on after a long day.

Romance: Former Biggest Loser trainer Steve ‘Commando’ Willis and his rumoured girlfriend, Harika Vancuylenberg, went shopping in Sydney’s north-west on Monday

Trouble already? Steve and Harika were spotted holding hands, but their mood appeared to sour later on after a long day

Steve looked animated at one point while gesturing at Harika, who is a dead ringer for his ex-partner Michelle Bridges.

He pointed his finger sternly while carrying a loaf of bread down the street.

Meanwhile, Harika appeared to counter back with an icy glare directed straight at the celebrity PT.

What’s happening? Steve looked animated at one point while gesturing at Harika

They continued to exchange stony-faced looks as they strolled towards the car park.

Steve rugged up against the chilly weather in a black windcheater and jeans, and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Harika wore a longsleeve F45 shirt and exercise tights. She went makeup free and styled her brunette hair in a ponytail.

Annoyed? They continued to exchange stony-faced looks as they strolled towards the car park

Keeping casual: Steve rugged up against the chilly weather in a black windcheater and jeans

Rumours first emerged that Steve and Harika were a couple back in February. At the time, New Idea reported the pair were ‘smitten’ with each other.

‘They have a lot in common – training, healthy lifestyles, both single parents – and [they] just really enjoy each other’s company,’ a source told the magazine.

The had reportedly met in November, when Harika attended Steve’s fitness retreat in Tahiti.

Fitness enthusiast: Harika wore a longsleeve F45 shirt and went makeup free for the occasion

The mother-of-two gushed over Steve on social media after meeting him for the first time.

A female friend who was also on the retreat wrote on Instagram: ‘Highlight of the trip – Commando in swimming briefs.’

Harika responded: ‘Especially when there [sic] panda ones.’

Poker face: Steve looked stony-faced while carrying a loaf of bread

Storming off? Harika looked less than impressed after her tense chat with Steve

Keeping busy? Harika was later seen checking her iPhone in the parking lot

Steve and Harika’s friendship later evolved into a romance once he had broken up with Michelle, according to Woman’s Day.

Michelle confirmed her split from Steve in January, after she had been caught drink driving with their four-year-old son, Axel, in the car on Australia Day.

She blamed her ‘gross error in judgment’ on the emotional turmoil stemming from the pair’s break-up, and was later convicted by a Sydney court.