Steve Mnuchin: Record 3.3 Million Jobless Claims ‘Are Not Relevant’

Nearly 3.3. million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as businesses struggling from the coronavirus fallout begin laying off workers.

The number is staggering. It’s more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

But the treasury secretary doesn’t think there’s much to see here. Once legislation passes, he argued, people will be fine again and the pain right now is temporary.

“I just think these numbers right now are not relevant, and you know, whether they’re bigger or smaller in the short term,” Steve Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview Thursday morning. “I mean, obviously, there are people who have jobless claims. And again, the good thing about this bill is the president is protecting those people.”

“So you know, now with these plans, small businesses hopefully will be able to hire back a lot of those people,” he added. “Last week, they didn’t know if they had protections. They didn’t have any cash. They had no choice. Now with this bill passed by Congress, there are protections.”

This is wishful thinking, to put it mildly. Despite its big price tag, economists believe the legislation passed by the Senate on Wednesday is far too modest to meet the scope of the coming economic crash.

The $349 billion the legislation sets aside for small businesses will be exhausted quickly, but experts also believe that it will take months for the aid to reach most small firms. During that time, many of them will simply fail, and you can’t rehire workers if you don’t have a company.

The key provision of the bailout bill is a $454 billion program overseen by Mnuchin that can be leveraged 10 times over by the Federal Reserve to do essentially anything Mnuchin and the Fed want to do with it. But firms that receive this money will still be allowed to lay off up to 10% of their workforces over the next six months ― and that figure would be calculated based on this week’s employment. The 3.3 million people who were laid off last week wouldn’t count.