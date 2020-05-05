Steve Mnuchin Urges Americans To Live Dangerously And Travel The Country

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is encouraging Americans to travel around the country this summer.

“It’s a great time for people to explore America,” Mnuchin said on Fox Business News on Monday. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”

One problem: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends avoiding all non-essential travel to protect against contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency warns on its website. The “CDC recommends you stay home as much as possible, especially if your trip is not essential.”

Twitter critics were not amused by Mnuchin’s dangerous advice: