Steve Smith explains why facing Ravindra Jadeja in India is a daunting task



Steve Smith picked out Ravindra Jadeja as the trickiest bowler to face in India. (File Photo/Reuters)

Steve Smith, saying that winning a Test series in India is a career goal for him, picked out Ravindra Jadeja as the trickiest bowler to face in Indian conditions because of the way it is difficult to judge his variations from the way the ball comes out of his hands.

In a freewheeling chat with Ish Sodhi, Smith spoke about playing in India, the IPL season and various things in a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Heaping praise on Jadeja, Smith said, “Why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation.”

“So, I think for a leg-spinner, having a good googly, or a slider is crucial and for fingers spinners, being able to change the pace without changing the arms speed too much. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play.”

Speaking about short-term and long-term plans in his career, Smith said beating India in a Test series is a priority for him. “I would love to win a Test series in India. I think as an Australian cricketer we talk about like Ashes is always big, World Cup is big but I think now India is no.1 team in the world and it is a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so I would love to win a series there,” he said.

Smith took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season in the last edition of the IPL and he is keen to lead the Rajasthan Royals from the beginning if the cash-rich event, which has been suspended till April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is held later in the year.

“Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage,” said Smith.

“The two seasons that I captained the Royals were both half seasons, Shane Watson gave me the captaincy in 2015 and then last year out of the blue, I took over at the back end of the season. Looking at having a crack at it full time and the Royals have a pretty good squad,” he said.

