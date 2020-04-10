Steven Moffat reveals he WON’T return to Doctor Who because he’s ‘run out of ideas’

Steven Moffat has revealed he has no intention of returning to Doctor Who because he’s ‘run out of ideas’ for new stories.

The sci-fi hit’s former showrunner, 58, shot down any hopes he could go back and write for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor during an interview with Radio Times on Friday.

When asked about the possibility of returning, he said: ‘I’ve always said, and Russell [T Davies] has always said, I’ll come back when there’s an emergency. Well what do you call this?

Not now: Steven Moffat revealed on Friday he WON’T return to Doctor Who to write a story for Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord because he’s ‘run out of ideas’

‘But no, I think that Doctor Who has to change hands and have new creators, new people involved. And remember, I wrote a ton of them! I think I’m out of ideas. I don’t have a single one left.’

While he doesn’t feel he’ll return to the series, Steven has written a short story for Jodie’s iteration of the Time Lord, titled The Terror of the Umpty Ums.

Of penning the story, he added: ‘It was lovely to get a shot at Jodie, but I think Doctor Who’s suffered enough at my hands.’

Steven helmed the series during Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s tenure as The Doctor and also wrote a number of episodes for Christopher Ecclestone and David Tennant’s era in the role, when Russell T Davies was showrunner.

Done: Steven has written a short story for Jodie’s iteration of the Time Lord, titled The Terror of the Umpty Ums, but said he wouldn’t write for the show as it’s ‘suffered enough at my hands’

Done his part: Steven helmed the series during Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s tenure as The Doctor and also wrote episodes for Christopher Ecclestone and David Tennant’s era in the role

Doctor Who’s recent finale left fans staggered as it was revealed that The Doctor was in fact the origin of the entire Time Lord species, and hinted that there were previous incarnations that even she didn’t know about.

The series finale appeared to answer some of fans’ questions, but also left many viewers stunned by re-writing Who’s entire history.

It was revealed by The Master that The Doctor was actually The Timeless Child, who was responsible for the creation of The Time Lords and all that the universe knows about regeneration.

The Doctor was stunned by the reveal as it meant that her entire history was a lie, and also hinted that there could be other incarnations waiting in the universe.

Jodie has already confirmed that will be back for a third series, and will next appear in a Christmas Special.

It’s also been reported that both Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will be leaving Who at the end of the year, with their final scenes expected to air during the festive special.