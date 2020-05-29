Sting has received portrait painted by a late fan to fulfil his dying wish

Sting has received the portrait painted by a late fan, after his daughter Mickey Sumner fulfilled his dying wish by getting the artwork to the rocker.

Earlier this month photoblog Humans Of New York detailed the story of a woman who had made it her ‘assignment’ to reach out to the singer after her stepdad – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998 – made the request in his final days.

And on Thursday, the Instagram account confirmed that Sting had received the stunning artwork and shared a snap of the rocker, 68, posing alongside the portrait while promoting a fundraiser Mickey had set up to help those with the disease.

In the caption Humans Of New York wrote: ‘THE EAGLE HAS LANDED. Thanks so much to @sumnermickey for helping get our precious cargo to her father.

‘She’s also teamed up with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in Domingo’s memory. All donations will benefit the National MS society, and aid in the fight to end Multiple Sclerosis forever. So let’s keep the party going!’

Mickey also took to her Instagram to share the fundraising campaign, sharing her gratitude with fans when they raised over $26k in a few hours.

The actress gushed on her Instagram stories: ‘What?!!!! HOLY S***!! YOU PEOPLE ARE amazing !!!! (sic).’

Earlier this month Frances Ha star Mickey was so moved by the Humans Of New York story that she messaged the page directly for details on how to get her hands on the special piece.

In the post the New Yorker revealed her beloved parent ‘dreamed of being an artist’, but became a police officer in a bid to lead a ‘more stable’ life, alongside a series of sweet throwback snaps.

During his spare time, he managed to create a painting of Sting, with the woman insisting he ‘never lost touch with his creative side’, and ‘always encouraged me to read and write’.

The cop was sadly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves – in the late 90s, leaving him in a wheelchair and even ‘unable to hold a paintbrush’.

Before he died, the patrolman left her daughter stunned when he made the shocking plea.

She explained: ‘During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one. He was telling me who to give them to. I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: “What should I do with this?” His response was immediate.

‘”Give it to Sting,” he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: “Give it to Sting.” So I guess that’s my final assignment.’

Overwhelmed with emotion by the message, actress Mickey reached out to the famous social media account at the time in the hopes of fulfilling the long-time fan’s wish.

The TV and film star updated her social media followers on their exchange as she commented at the time: ‘DM me !!!!! Just texted her! Will keep you posted.’

Insisting she was one step closer to sending the portrait to the Don’t Make Me Wait hitmaker, Mickey said: ‘Update: We connected. And working out logistics. love love love.’ [sic]

The thespian is the oldest daughter of the chart-topping musician and director Trudie Styler.

The long-time couple, who tied the knot in 1992, are also parents to Jake, 34, Eliot, 29, and Giacomo, 24.

Sting, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, was previously married to actress Frances Tomelty from 1976 until 1984, with the pair sharing Joseph, 43 and Kate, 38.