Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner fulfills a late fan’s dying wish by sending her dad a portrait

Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner fulfilled a late fan’s dying wish by sending her father a portrait painted by the artist.

In a heartwarming post shared to photoblog Humans of New York’s Instagram account on Tuesday, an interviewee said she made it her ‘assignment’ to reach out to the singer after her stepdad – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998 – made the big request during his final days.

Frances Ha star Mickey, 36, was certainly moved by the story as she messaged the page for details on how to get her hands on the special piece.

Alongside a series of sweet throwback, the New Yorker revealed her beloved parent ‘dreamed of being an artist’, but became a police officer in a bid to lead a ‘more stable’ life.

During his spare time, he managed to create a painting of Sting, with the woman insisting he ‘never lost touch with his creative side’, and ‘always encouraged me to read and write’.

The cop was sadly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves – in the late 90s, leaving him wheelchair-bound and even ‘unable to hold a paintbrush’.

Before he died, the patrolman left her daughter stunned when he made the shocking plea.

She explained: ‘During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one. He was telling me who to give them to. I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: “What should I do with this?” His response was immediate.

‘”Give it to Sting,” he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: “Give it to Sting.” So I guess that’s my final assignment.’

Overwhelmed with emotion by the message, actress Mickey reached out to the famous social media account in the hopes of meeting the long-time fan’s wish.

The TV and film star update her social media followers on their exchange as she commented: ‘DM me !!!!! Just texted her! Will keep you posted.’

Insisting she’s one step closer to sending the portrait to the Don’t Make Me Wait hitmaker, Mickey said: ‘Update: We connected. And working out logistics. love love love.’ [sic]

The thespian is the oldest daughter of the chart-topping musician and director Trudie Styler.

The long-time couple, who tied the knot in 1992, are also parents to Jake, 34, Eliot, 29, and Giacomo, 24.

Sting, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, was previously married to actress Frances Tomelty from 1976 until 1984, with the pair sharing Joseph, 43 and Kate, 38.