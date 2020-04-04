Stir up some delights with leftover food items bought for Navratri fast

The nine days of devotion and fasting during the auspicious occasion of Navratri may have come to an end but it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t gorge on the festive-special gastronomic delights. Amid the national lockdown, many stocked up essential items and ingredients to avoid stepping out of the house often. So, are you now in a dilemma that what can you cook with all the remaining Navrati-special ingredients such as buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), barnyard millet (samak rice) and sago (sabudana)? Well, fasting is over, but certainly not feasting! Here are some easy, quick recipes that you can whip up with leftover Navratri ingredients:

Masala Kuttu Cheela by chef Manoj Rawat, Executive Chef, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square

Ingredients:

Kuttu atta – 250 gms

Besan -50 gms

Boiled mashed potato -50 gms

Paneer grated – 100 gms

Chopped onion- 50 GM’s

Chopped green chilli- 2-3 no’s

Chopped ginger – 1 inch price

Chopped coriander fresh- 2tsp

Salt – to taste

Red chilli powder- 1/2 TSP

Chat masala- 1tsp

Oil – for grilling

Method:

1) Make a smooth batter with kuttu atta, besan and mashed potato. Add pinch of salt . Keep aside

2) Now for stuffing , take little oil in a pan. Saute onion, chilli, ginger and paneer. Add seasoning and let it kool down a bit. Add chopped coriander. Keep in a bowl.

3) Heat pan again, pour the kuttu mixture with a paddle, flatten a bit and once bubbles are seen , put one tspn of the paneer mixture . Fold and cook nicely till crispy.

4) Serve with mint chutney or tomato ketchup anything which is handy.

Sabudana Aur Kuttu Ki Tikki by chef Ajay Mathur, Executive Chef, Jaypee Palace Hotel, Agra

Ingredients:

Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat) – 100 gms

Sabudana (Sago) – 60 gms

Sendha Namak – 5 gms

Potato Boiled, mashed – 60 gms

Green Coriander, chop – 5 gm

Green Chilli, Chop – 3 gm

Refined Oil, for frying – 150 ml

Water as required

Method:

1) Wash and soak the sabudana for 15 minutes

2) Sieve the kuttu flour in a flat tray and keep it separate

3) Take a kuttu ka atta, add soaked sabudana, sendha namak, mashed boiled potatoes, green coriander and green chillies fine chop and kneed it altogether to make a smooth dough with water

4) Keep it for resting for about 15 minutes and cut it into equal size of patties

5) Press it with the help of your palm into a nice shape

6) Fry the tikki in moderate heated oil on a slow flame in a kadhai and serve hot.

Eggless Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Muffin by Aanchal Kanotra, baker and owner at Muffsy’s By Aanchal Kanotra

Ingredients

1 cup Kuttu ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour)

1 tsp Baking Soda

1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder (or pinch is also fine – as per the taste preferences)

1/4 cup Amul Butter/Oil

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

1/2 cup Banana (mashed)

1/4 cup Plain curd (yogurt)

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup chopped walnuts, almonds and raisins

Method:

1) Sieve the buckwheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon powder and cocoa powder.

2) In a separate bowl beat butter(oil) and sugar together until it’s well mixed and fluffy.

3) Add curd and mashed banana to the butter oil mixture and beat until mixed well.

4) Add the dry mix to the above mixture and mix well with a spatula. Do not over-mix. Just until all the ingredients are well combined.

5) At this stage you can add all the chopped nuts into the batter.

6) Grease the muffin tray with butter and pour the batter equally into all compartments. Fill only till the half level of each mould.

7) Bake in 180°C for 20 mins or till a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

8) Once baked, let them cool down for 10 mins and then remove them from the muffin tray.

9) Eat warm or top these with a dollop of Nutella, caramel sauce or dark chocolate syrup!

