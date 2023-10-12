STL among the first Indian Optical companies to transition to Green Hydrogen for sustainable operations

MUMBAI, India and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company , today announced that it has collaborated with Hygenco, a homegrown green hydrogen solutions provider, for the supply of Green Hydrogen to its manufacturing plants. In this long-term offtake agreement, Hygenco will build-own-operate the Green Hydrogen facility for STL for 20 years. This facility will be based on renewable energy and commissioned in the next 15-18 months.

This project will be the very first Green Hydrogen project in India’s Optical industry and boost STL’s Net-Zero by 2030 ambition.

STL has deep expertise in materials science, photonics and precision engineering and has set up a semiconductor-grade Glass Preform Plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. This Industry 4.0 powered plant is dedicated to manufacturing Glass Preforms, which are used to draw world-class optical fibre. Hydrogen and Oxygen are critical components in the production of optical fibre and are used as fuel in blast furnaces for making glass from silica particles. In the optical fibre value chain, gases like Hydrogen and Oxygen are considered as hard to decarbonise areas. STL and Hygenco, through this ambitious Green Hydrogen partnership, aim at carbon abatement to the tune of ~30% year on year.

Currently, STL uses electrolysers running on conventional energy. Now, renewable energy-based electrolysers installed by Hygenco will enable STL to in-source its Hydrogen requirement, thereby reducing occupational health hazards associated with procuring Hydrogen in cylinders. Equipped with autonomous energy management and control, this system will also enable constant monitoring and real-time decision-making to ensure optimal efficiency.

Speaking on this collaboration, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said: “Through this collaboration with Hygenco, STL embarks on a transformative journey towards sustainability, harnessing the power of green hydrogen, an eco-friendly solution that empowers our Glass plant with clean energy. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and a sustainable tomorrow, where we create products that transform billions of lives.”

Commenting on this partnership Amit Bansal, CEO, Hygenco India, remarked: “Hygenco is facilitating industry transition to Green hydrogen as a commercially viable alternative to Grey hydrogen. Through this partnership, we will embark on a transformative journey towards sustainability, leveraging the potential of Green hydrogen to empower STL’s manufacturing plants. We are confident that our solution will create value for STL. We are excited to see STL trailblaze the Green hydrogen journey in the optical fibre industry and enable a greener internet.”

About STL – Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245407/STL_Hygenco.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-among-the-first-indian-optical-companies-to-transition-to-green-hydrogen-for-sustainable-operations-301954636.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

