Stock, money and commodity markets closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

NEW DELHI: Equity , money and commodity markets are shut for trading today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

Trading would resume Tuesday on usual timings.

Globally, Asian stock markets opened higher in early trade on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi rising 1.4 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 0.2 per cent and Australia’s benchmark 0.5 per cent, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

US stock futures jumped more than 1.5 per cent after US President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a “levelling off” of the Covid-19 crisis.

Following suit, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange were up 52.50 points or 0.65 per cent at 8,138.50.

China markets are closed today for a public holiday.

For India, another encouraging news was the postponment of a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia over a potential cut in oil production.

Brent crude futures slipped 6.2 per cent, or $2.13, to $31.98 a barrel while US crude dived 7.4 per cent, or $2.12, to $26.12.

Last week was disapponting for the domestic equity market. NSE barometer Nifty fell 6.66 per cent for the week to 8,083 while 30-share pack Sensex was down 7.46 per cent to 27,590.

Bank shares were the most affected as Nifty Bank plunged about 14 per cent to 17,249.30.

“On average, the peak to trough fall is 50 per cent. It usually takes 14 months for markets to fully bottom out & takes 18 months on an average to fully recover to previous peak,” Ambit Capital said in a note.

