Stone-castles! Hundreds of pebble cairns are built on deserted Northumberland beach during lockdown

Hundreds of pebble towers have popped up on a British beach during the coronavirus lockdown.

The stone stacks, called cairns, have been assembled by walkers strolling along Whitley Bay beach, Newcastle, as they enjoy their daily exercise session.

The towers are now a feature of the local landscape – and some even carry messages. One wishes ‘Lewis’ a ‘happy 21st birthday’.

The structures are yet to fall foul of waves from the high tide, while members of the public have been spotted sitting among them at sunrise.

Cairns were traditionally erected as landmarks to indicate trails, borders or locations where treasure was buried.

Some of the cairns carry messages including this one, which wishes Lewis a happy birthday

A young girl places the finishing touches onto her pebble stack on Whitley Bay Beach

A girl places the final pebble onto her stack on Whitley Bay beach, near Newcastle

