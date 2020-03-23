Stoner’s Pizza Joint donates 10,000 slices to organizations providing childcare amid school closures – Lifestyle Media

Though relatively new to the Fort Lauderdale dining scene, having opened its doors in November 2019, Stoner’s Pizza Joint has quickly become an essential part of the South Florida community.

On Tuesday, March 17th, owner John Stetson personally delivered 240 slices of pizza to St. Ruth Missionary Baptist Church. This location is the temporary center providing free childcare for the City of Dania Beach while schools are closed.

“As a father of two young kids, it was heartbreaking to find out that there were children in our community that would not have access to food for lunch while they were not in school (…) Since Stoner’s Pizza has remained fully operational and already had a built-in delivery and carry-out system, it was easy for us to jump right in. There was no better place to start than with our children in our backyard!”

The local pizza joint plans to continue this community support system for as long as it can. At this time, Stoner’s has committed to donating 10,000 slices, which Stetson estimates will serve the community for ten weeks. His hope is to increase that number pending donations from other restaurants and food suppliers in the community.

Stetson’s first pizza delivery fed more than the children at St. Ruth. In fact, he mentioned many single parents attended the lunch with their children and shared that, without the donation, they would not have been able to feed their families.

“They say it takes a village and there is no better time than now to support our community.”

Stoner’s Pizza is actively looking for organizations in need of assistance during this time of mass uncertainty. Requests for lunch donations can be made directly to [email protected].

Stetson urges local suppliers to join him in this effort to support the children in our community. “If you are in the restaurant industry, currently operating, and have the ability to donate meals, please reach out. There are many organizations looking for assistance and any donations can go a long way.”

Stoner’s Pizza Joint is located at 1509 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. This location is currently open for takeout and delivery and is offering no delivery fee through the Stoner’s app.

Photos are courtesy of Stoner’s Pizza Joint Fort Lauderdale.